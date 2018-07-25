Oakbrook Investments LLC Invests $274,000 in Transocean LTD (RIG)

Oakbrook Investments LLC bought a new stake in Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 20,400 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nwam LLC grew its position in shares of Transocean by 28.6% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 26,413 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 5,876 shares during the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Transocean in the second quarter valued at approximately $467,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Transocean by 39.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 47,150 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 13,270 shares during the last quarter. CenturyLink Investment Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Transocean in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,467,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Transocean by 7.9% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 85,559 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 6,237 shares during the last quarter. 72.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Transocean from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $16.00 target price on Transocean and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Tudor Pickering raised Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Transocean from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised Transocean from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Transocean presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.14.

In related news, SVP David A. Tonnel sold 7,443 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.80, for a total transaction of $102,713.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 78,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,087,702.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 14.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RIG opened at $12.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -210.67 and a beta of 1.47. Transocean LTD has a 1 year low of $7.20 and a 1 year high of $14.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $664.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.38 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 1.79% and a negative net margin of 120.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. analysts anticipate that Transocean LTD will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Transocean

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 20, 2018, it owned or had partial ownership interests in, and operated 47 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 27 ultra-deepwater floaters, 12 harsh environment floaters, 2 deepwater floaters, 6 midwater floaters, and 2 high-specification jackups.

