Nxt (NXT) Price Tops $0.10 on Major Exchanges

Nxt (CURRENCY:NXT) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 25th. Nxt has a market capitalization of $101.40 million and approximately $3.05 million worth of Nxt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Nxt has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Nxt coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00001236 BTC on exchanges including CoinEgg, OKEx, Upbit and C-CEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00099259 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00061412 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00033159 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00148722 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00044213 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001737 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000428 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001913 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004810 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00034722 BTC.

About Nxt

Nxt (NXT) is a PoS/LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2013. Nxt’s total supply is 998,999,942 coins. Nxt’s official message board is nxtforum.org . The Reddit community for Nxt is /r/nxt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nxt’s official Twitter account is @NxtCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Nxt is nxt.org

Buying and Selling Nxt

Nxt can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Livecoin, OKEx, LiteBit.eu, CoinEgg, Poloniex, HitBTC, Bittrex, Stocks.Exchange, Upbit, Indodax and C-CEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nxt directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nxt should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nxt using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

