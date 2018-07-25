Nwam LLC Sells 8,290 Shares of New Residential Investment Corp (NRZ)

Nwam LLC decreased its stake in shares of New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 210,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,290 shares during the quarter. New Residential Investment makes up 0.9% of Nwam LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Nwam LLC owned approximately 0.06% of New Residential Investment worth $3,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 30,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 3,177 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 66,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 3,584 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 3,669 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NRZ traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.58. The stock had a trading volume of 11,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,465,664. New Residential Investment Corp has a 52-week low of $15.24 and a 52-week high of $18.74. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.90.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 89.43%. The firm had revenue of $259.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.89 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that New Residential Investment Corp will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 29th. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is 70.67%.

Several analysts have recently commented on NRZ shares. Zacks Investment Research raised New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. New Residential Investment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.14.

In other New Residential Investment news, CEO Michael Nierenberg sold 339,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $6,206,939.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,085,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,161,941.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

About New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing Related Assets, Residential Securities and Loans, and Other Investments segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

