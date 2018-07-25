NV5 Global Inc (NVEE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Equities analysts expect NV5 Global Inc (NASDAQ:NVEE) to announce earnings of $0.62 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for NV5 Global’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.60. NV5 Global posted earnings of $0.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that NV5 Global will report full year earnings of $2.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.87 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for NV5 Global.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $94.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.05 million. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 7.16%.

A number of research firms have commented on NVEE. BidaskClub raised NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of NV5 Global in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Sidoti upgraded NV5 Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on NV5 Global from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.40.

In related news, Chairman Dickerson Wright sold 8,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.56, for a total value of $481,374.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.98, for a total value of $689,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 261,767 shares in the company, valued at $18,056,687.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,449 shares of company stock worth $2,534,872 over the last quarter. Insiders own 25.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in NV5 Global by 6,792.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NV5 Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NV5 Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in NV5 Global by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in NV5 Global by 264.0% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 5,910 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.62% of the company’s stock.

NV5 Global traded up $0.60, reaching $73.50, on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,790. The company has a market capitalization of $802.66 million, a P/E ratio of 30.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.12. NV5 Global has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $74.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46.

NV5 Global Company Profile

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, energy, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure; and Building, Technology & Sciences.

