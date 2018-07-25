Nutrien Ltd (NTR) Shares Sold by Intact Investment Management Inc.

Intact Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) by 19.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 938,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232,185 shares during the period. Nutrien accounts for approximately 2.4% of Intact Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Intact Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of Nutrien worth $67,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the first quarter valued at about $1,291,935,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien during the first quarter worth about $387,104,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien during the first quarter worth about $323,312,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien during the first quarter worth about $120,297,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien during the first quarter worth about $110,501,000. 63.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NTR. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Nutrien from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.73.

Nutrien traded up $0.45, hitting $52.95, on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat.com . 120,999 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,388,742. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Nutrien Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $40.41 and a fifty-two week high of $56.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.53, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.46.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Nutrien had a return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%.

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients worldwide. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and solid and liquid phosphate fertilizers; and phosphate feed, ammonium sulfate, and industrial acid products. It also retails seeds, crop protection and crop nutrient products, merchandise products, and agronomic services through operating 1,500 retail locations.

