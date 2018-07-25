Numis Securities Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Huntsworth (HNT)

Numis Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Huntsworth (LON:HNT) in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Huntsworth in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Huntsworth in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 135 ($1.79) price target for the company.

Shares of Huntsworth opened at GBX 114.50 ($1.52) on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat.com. Huntsworth has a 52-week low of GBX 40 ($0.53) and a 52-week high of GBX 95 ($1.26).

Huntsworth (LON:HNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The company reported GBX 2.60 ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 2.80 ($0.04) by GBX (0.20) ($0.00). Huntsworth had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 6.97%.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 0.57%.

Huntsworth Company Profile

Huntsworth plc operates as a healthcare communications and public relations company in the United States, United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and the Middle East and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Huntsworth Health, Red Consultancy, Grayling, and Citigate Dewe Rogerson (CDR). The Huntsworth Health division offers an integrated suite of communications services for the science, health, and wellbeing industries.

