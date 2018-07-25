Numis Securities Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Rathbone Brothers (RAT)

Rathbone Brothers (LON:RAT)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Numis Securities in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts have also commented on RAT. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,997 ($39.67) price objective on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research note on Monday, April 9th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,374 ($31.42) price objective on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research note on Monday, April 9th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research note on Monday, April 9th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Rathbone Brothers from GBX 2,705 ($35.80) to GBX 2,830 ($37.46) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector performer” rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($35.74) price objective on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Rathbone Brothers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,680.33 ($35.48).

Rathbone Brothers opened at GBX 2,426 ($32.11) on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Rathbone Brothers has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,275 ($30.11) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,842 ($37.62).

In other Rathbone Brothers news, insider Andrew Morris bought 36 shares of Rathbone Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,484 ($32.88) per share, for a total transaction of £894.24 ($1,183.64).

About Rathbone Brothers

Rathbone Brothers Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides personalized investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, and trustees in the United Kingdom and Jersey. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trusts, tax planning, trust and company management, pension advice, banking, loan, financial planning, unitized portfolio, and managed portfolio services, as well as trust, legal, estate, and tax advice services.

