Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Takes $474,000 Position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 25,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC owned about 0.89% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Command Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $9,670,000. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $9,670,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $3,111,000. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $580,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF traded up $0.09, hitting $18.84, during mid-day trading on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. 4,511 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,534. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $18.54 and a twelve month high of $19.98.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.0508 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 3rd.

