Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Invests $241,000 in Snap-on Incorporated (SNA) Stock

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 10,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,074,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 29.6% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 192.0% during the first quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 8,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 5,295 shares during the period. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 71.4% during the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. B. Riley set a $205.00 target price on shares of Snap-on and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Snap-on from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 16th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.88.

Snap-on traded up $2.54, hitting $168.24, during trading on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 761,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 686,702. The firm has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1 year low of $140.83 and a 1 year high of $185.47.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $954.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $952.04 million. Snap-on had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 21.04%. Snap-on’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 11.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 42,000 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.36, for a total transaction of $6,441,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 21,921 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.88, for a total transaction of $3,460,887.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 113,421 shares of company stock worth $18,196,767. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. The company operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

