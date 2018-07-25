Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Increases Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (SCHA)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,444 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 3.5% of Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC owned about 0.11% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $8,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHA. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 100,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,427,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 44,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF traded up $0.29, hitting $75.45, on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 338,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,709. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $61.64 and a 52-week high of $76.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 27th were given a $0.177 dividend. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 26th.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Read More: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.