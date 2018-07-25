Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Acquires New Stake in Orbotech Ltd (ORBK)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Orbotech Ltd (NASDAQ:ORBK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,308 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Orbotech by 0.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 100,144 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,227,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Orbotech by 3.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 79,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,925,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Orbotech during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Orbotech during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Orbotech during the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Institutional investors own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Orbotech alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on ORBK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orbotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Orbotech from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.38.

NASDAQ ORBK traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $60.95. 273,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 525,513. Orbotech Ltd has a 12 month low of $34.72 and a 12 month high of $65.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.65.

Orbotech (NASDAQ:ORBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $250.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.38 million. Orbotech had a return on equity of 17.28% and a net margin of 15.33%. equities analysts expect that Orbotech Ltd will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Orbotech Profile

Orbotech Ltd. provides yield-enhancing and process-enabling solutions for the manufacture of printed circuit boards (PCBs), flat panel displays (FPDs), semiconductor devices (SDs), and other electronic components in China, Taiwan, North America, Europe, Japan, Korea, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Production Solutions for the Electronics Industry, Solar Energy, and Recognition Software.

Featured Story: What are CEFs?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orbotech Ltd (NASDAQ:ORBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Orbotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orbotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.