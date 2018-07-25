Northern Trust Corp Invests $689,000 in Solid Biosciences Inc (SLDB)

Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SLDB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 91,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $175,000. Birchview Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $341,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $266,000. 56.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SLDB opened at $39.24 on Wednesday. Solid Biosciences Inc has a 52-week low of $6.83 and a 52-week high of $54.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.29.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.04. sell-side analysts forecast that Solid Biosciences Inc will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

SLDB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 price objective on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Nomura raised their price objective on shares of Solid Biosciences from $37.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Solid Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Solid Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Leerink Swann dropped their price target on shares of Solid Biosciences from $36.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.33.

Solid Biosciences Company Profile

Solid Biosciences Inc engages in identifying and developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes SGT-001, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to restore functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles. The company's product candidates also comprise SB-001, a monoclonal antibody to reduce fibrosis and inflammation.

