Northern Trust Corp Has $787,000 Stake in Secureworks Corp (SCWX)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Secureworks Corp (NASDAQ:SCWX) by 5.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 97,427 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,794 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Secureworks were worth $787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCWX. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Secureworks by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 172,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 58,800 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Secureworks by 156.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 11,791 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Secureworks in the fourth quarter worth $199,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Secureworks by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 80,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 27,995 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Secureworks in the fourth quarter worth $371,000. 7.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SCWX shares. BidaskClub lowered Secureworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on Secureworks from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. ValuEngine raised Secureworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. First Analysis raised Secureworks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Secureworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Secureworks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.88.

NASDAQ:SCWX opened at $13.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.76 and a beta of 1.35. Secureworks Corp has a 52-week low of $7.83 and a 52-week high of $15.88.

Secureworks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 6th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $126.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.48 million. Secureworks had a negative return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 5.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Secureworks Corp will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides intelligence-driven information security solutions focused on protecting organizations from cyber-attacks. The company's solutions include managed security, threat intelligence, security and risk consulting, and incident response. Its solutions enable organizations to fortify their cyber defenses to prevent security breaches, detect malicious activity in real time, prioritize and respond to security incidents, and predict emerging threats.

