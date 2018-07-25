Northern Trust Corp Acquires 19,886 Shares of TPG Specialty Lending Inc (TSLX)

Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of TPG Specialty Lending Inc (NYSE:TSLX) by 122.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,886 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in TPG Specialty Lending were worth $644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of TPG Specialty Lending during the first quarter worth about $129,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of TPG Specialty Lending by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. CNO Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TPG Specialty Lending by 167.9% during the first quarter. CNO Financial Group Inc. now owns 589,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,525,000 after buying an additional 369,305 shares in the last quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in shares of TPG Specialty Lending by 218.8% during the fourth quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 41,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 28,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of TPG Specialty Lending by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 126,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,507,000 after buying an additional 23,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.90% of the company’s stock.

Get TPG Specialty Lending alerts:

Shares of TPG Specialty Lending opened at $19.08 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.62. TPG Specialty Lending Inc has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $21.74.

TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $57.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.64 million. TPG Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 54.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that TPG Specialty Lending Inc will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 31st were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.27%. This is an increase from TPG Specialty Lending’s previous special dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 30th. TPG Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is 78.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TSLX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on TPG Specialty Lending from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Bank of America started coverage on TPG Specialty Lending in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of TPG Specialty Lending in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised TPG Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded TPG Specialty Lending from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.71.

About TPG Specialty Lending

TPG Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

Read More: Understanding Analyst Recommendations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TPG Specialty Lending Inc (NYSE:TSLX).

Receive News & Ratings for TPG Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.