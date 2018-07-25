Northern Trust Co. (NTRS) Insider Teresa Parker Sells 5,606 Shares

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) insider Teresa Parker sold 5,606 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.23, for a total transaction of $606,737.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NTRS opened at $111.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.93. Northern Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $85.69 and a twelve month high of $112.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The asset manager reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 15.02%. Northern Trust’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northern Trust announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, July 17th that authorizes the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the asset manager to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. This is an increase from Northern Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.78%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 119,860 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,973,000 after buying an additional 9,675 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 3.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 390,064 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,263,000 after buying an additional 12,582 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 31,677 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,164,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 204.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 100,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,029,000 after buying an additional 67,400 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,811 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NTRS. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “$108.44” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Friday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northern Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.19.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management segments.

