Northern Trust Co. (NTRS) Insider Teresa Parker Sells 5,606 Shares

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) insider Teresa Parker sold 5,606 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.23, for a total transaction of $606,737.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NTRS opened at $111.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.93. Northern Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $85.69 and a twelve month high of $112.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.
Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The asset manager reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 15.02%. Northern Trust’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. This is an increase from Northern Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.78%.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 119,860 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,973,000 after buying an additional 9,675 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 3.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 390,064 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,263,000 after buying an additional 12,582 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 31,677 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,164,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 204.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 100,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,029,000 after buying an additional 67,400 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,811 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.14% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NTRS. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “$108.44” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Friday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northern Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.19.
Northern Trust Company Profile
Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management segments.
