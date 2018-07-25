Northcoast Research Weighs in on Cintas Co.’s Q1 2019 Earnings (CTAS)

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) – Stock analysts at Northcoast Research issued their Q1 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Cintas in a research note issued on Monday, July 23rd. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy expects that the business services provider will earn $1.69 per share for the quarter. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Cintas’ Q2 2019 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.92 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $7.06 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $7.80 EPS.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.10. Cintas had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 13.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CTAS. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and issued a $188.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a report on Sunday. Barclays boosted their target price on Cintas from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Cintas from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cintas from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “$192.53” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.73.

CTAS opened at $206.99 on Tuesday. Cintas has a twelve month low of $130.09 and a twelve month high of $207.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $21.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.91.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the second quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. 66.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Cintas news, insider James Phillip Holloman sold 7,523 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.26, for a total value of $1,288,388.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 133,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,861,668.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Thomas E. Frooman sold 11,500 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.96, for a total value of $2,023,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 106,926 shares in the company, valued at $18,814,698.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services; First Aid and Safety Services; and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

