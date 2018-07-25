Norris Perne & French LLP MI Decreases Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,770 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 17,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Dragon Financial & Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Dragon Financial & Investment Group LLC now owns 44,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,080,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Stellar Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Stellar Capital Management LLC now owns 120,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,682,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 48,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,047,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VWO stock opened at $43.42 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.03 and a fifty-two week high of $50.99.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

