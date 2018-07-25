Nomura (NMR) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Strong Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Nomura (NYSE:NMR) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nomura from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Nomura cut Nomura from a buy rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nomura presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.50.

Shares of Nomura stock opened at $5.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.68. Nomura has a 1-year low of $4.73 and a 1-year high of $6.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter. Nomura had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 11.88%. analysts expect that Nomura will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Suntrust Banks Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nomura by 153.3% during the 1st quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 36,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 22,290 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nomura during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $199,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nomura during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Nomura by 116.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 76,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 41,190 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of Nomura by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 67,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 11,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About Nomura

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services for individuals and corporations.

