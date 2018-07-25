Nomura (NMR) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Strong Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Nomura (NYSE:NMR) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nomura from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Nomura cut Nomura from a buy rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nomura presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.50.
Shares of Nomura stock opened at $5.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.68. Nomura has a 1-year low of $4.73 and a 1-year high of $6.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Suntrust Banks Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nomura by 153.3% during the 1st quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 36,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 22,290 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nomura during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $199,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nomura during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Nomura by 116.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 76,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 41,190 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of Nomura by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 67,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 11,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.74% of the company’s stock.
About Nomura
Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services for individuals and corporations.
