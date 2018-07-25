Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Northern Trust Co. (NTRS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 52,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $5,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NTRS. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $167,000. Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $188,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $194,000. 78.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NTRS opened at $111.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $24.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.93. Northern Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $85.69 and a 52 week high of $112.70.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The asset manager reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 15.02%. Northern Trust’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. research analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northern Trust declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, July 17th that authorizes the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the asset manager to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This is a positive change from Northern Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

In other Northern Trust news, Vice Chairman William L. Morrison sold 13,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.87, for a total transaction of $1,539,540.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Aileen B. Blake sold 7,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.15, for a total transaction of $753,189.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,713 shares of company stock worth $5,135,567 in the last 90 days. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NTRS has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “$108.44” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Friday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Northern Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.19.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management segments.

