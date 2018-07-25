Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Rockwell Collins, Inc. (COL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Collins, Inc. (NYSE:COL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 42,110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,671,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Rockwell Collins by 7.4% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,409 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its stake in Rockwell Collins by 1.6% in the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 25,616 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its stake in Rockwell Collins by 3.0% in the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 13,832 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Regal Wealth Group Inc. raised its stake in Rockwell Collins by 1.2% in the first quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 34,383 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,637,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Rockwell Collins by 2.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,072 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on COL. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Collins in a research note on Friday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rockwell Collins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Rockwell Collins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Rockwell Collins currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.86.

Shares of NYSE COL opened at $137.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $22.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.61. Rockwell Collins, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.04 and a 1-year high of $139.63.

Rockwell Collins (NYSE:COL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Rockwell Collins had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Rockwell Collins, Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Collins Company Profile

Rockwell Collins, Inc designs, produces, and supports communications and aviation systems worldwide. The company's Interior Systems segment offers commercial aircraft seats; galley structures, food and beverage preparation equipment, and water and waste systems; oxygen and passenger service equipment; cabin lighting systems; and business jet and general aviation interior products.

