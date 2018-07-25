NII (NIHD) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of NII (NASDAQ:NIHD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded NII from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd.

Get NII alerts:

Shares of NIHD opened at $5.23 on Tuesday. NII has a 52 week low of $0.22 and a 52 week high of $5.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.63, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

NII (NASDAQ:NIHD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $181.00 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NIHD. New Generation Advisors LLC boosted its position in NII by 44.0% during the first quarter. New Generation Advisors LLC now owns 8,345,995 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $17,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551,144 shares in the last quarter. Ratan Capital Management LP purchased a new position in NII during the first quarter worth approximately $3,308,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NII by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,197,765 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 805,567 shares during the last quarter. Metlife Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NII during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,578,000. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of NII during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,189,000. Institutional investors own 62.76% of the company’s stock.

NII Company Profile

NII Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless communication services to the individual consumers under the Nextel brand in Brazil. The company offers its services through wideband code division multiple access and long-term evolution networks. Its services include mobile telephone voice and wireless data, international voice and data roaming, and application-based radio connection services.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for NII Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NII and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.