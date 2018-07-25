NII (NIHD) Receives Daily Media Sentiment Score of 0.04

News headlines about NII (NASDAQ:NIHD) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. NII earned a news impact score of 0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the Wireless communications provider an impact score of 47.7772137768718 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NIHD shares. ValuEngine raised NII from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered NII from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

Shares of NII traded up $0.03, reaching $5.26, during trading on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The company had a trading volume of 3,881,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,731,348. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.63, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.45. NII has a fifty-two week low of $0.22 and a fifty-two week high of $5.60.

NII (NASDAQ:NIHD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $181.00 million during the quarter.

NII Company Profile

NII Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless communication services to the individual consumers under the Nextel brand in Brazil. The company offers its services through wideband code division multiple access and long-term evolution networks. Its services include mobile telephone voice and wireless data, international voice and data roaming, and application-based radio connection services.

