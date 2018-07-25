Nightstar Therapeutics (NITE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Nightstar Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:NITE) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 828,766 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,831% from the previous session’s volume of 42,919 shares.The stock last traded at $19.98 and had previously closed at $19.75.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NITE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nightstar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 7th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Nightstar Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Nightstar Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Nightstar Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Nightstar Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nightstar Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $561.44 million and a P/E ratio of -11.20.

Nightstar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NITE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.12). analysts forecast that Nightstar Therapeutics PLC will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nightstar Therapeutics stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Nightstar Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:NITE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 35,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Nightstar Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 29.68% of the company’s stock.

Nightstar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nightstar Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel one-time treatments for patients suffering from rare inherited retinal diseases in the United Kingdom. The company's lead product candidate includes NSR-REP1, a candidate that has completed Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with choroideremia.

