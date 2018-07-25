NexJ Systems (NXJ) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

NexJ Systems (TSE:NXJ) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 26th.

NexJ Systems (TSE:NXJ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$5.90 million during the quarter.

NexJ Systems opened at C$1.95 on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. NexJ Systems has a fifty-two week low of C$1.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.90.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their target price on NexJ Systems from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 11th.

About NexJ Systems

NexJ Systems Inc provides enterprise customer management solutions to financial services industry in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers software for delivering customer relationship management (CRM) solutions to financial services and insurance industries, as well as CRM functionality tailored products to wealth management and private banking, corporate and commercial banking, and capital markets applications.

