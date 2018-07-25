NewSquare Capital LLC Invests $171,000 in TCF Financial Co. (TCF) Stock

NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,715 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of TCF Financial by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 854,184 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,910 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of TCF Financial by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,435,361 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,741,000 after acquiring an additional 4,469 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its position in shares of TCF Financial by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 19,855 shares of the bank’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of TCF Financial by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 224,257 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,597,000 after acquiring an additional 4,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of TCF Financial by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 4,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Get TCF Financial alerts:

In related news, Director Barry N. Winslow sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.99, for a total transaction of $311,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Bell sold 9,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.39, for a total value of $246,689.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TCF Financial opened at $25.44 on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. TCF Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $14.58 and a twelve month high of $27.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.07.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. TCF Financial had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 19.62%. The company had revenue of $355.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.56 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that TCF Financial Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TCF has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of TCF Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. DA Davidson lowered TCF Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised TCF Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on TCF Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered TCF Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.75.

About TCF Financial

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for TCF Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCF Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.