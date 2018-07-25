Newmark Group (NMRK) Given Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.43

News articles about Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) have been trending positive on Wednesday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Newmark Group earned a media sentiment score of 0.43 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the company an impact score of 45.4543713445226 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of Newmark Group traded up $0.02, hitting $14.08, during trading hours on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. 500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,405. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion and a PE ratio of 12.24. Newmark Group has a twelve month low of $13.12 and a twelve month high of $16.98.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $430.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.75 million. equities analysts expect that Newmark Group will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NMRK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Newmark Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Sandler O’Neill downgraded Newmark Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Newmark Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. Its investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, and loan sales under the Berkeley Point and NKF Capital Markets names.

