New York Community Bancorp (NYCB) Issues Earnings Results

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20, Bloomberg Earnings reports. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 26.12% and a return on equity of 6.81%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS.

NYCB traded down $0.76 on Wednesday, hitting $10.65. 565,462 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,006,144. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.72. New York Community Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.88 and a twelve month high of $14.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.38%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.95%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NYCB. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $14.75 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.95.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYCB. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $137,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $146,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $149,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.94% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for New York Community Bank and New York Commercial Bank that offer banking products and financial services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products that include checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, NOW and money market accounts, and non-interest-bearing accounts.

