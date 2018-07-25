New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (EDU) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “New Oriental is the largest provider of private educational services in China based on the number of program offerings, total student enrollments and geographic presence. New Oriental offers a wide range of educational programs, services and products consisting primarily of English and other foreign language training, test preparation courses for major admissions and assessment tests in the United States, the PRC and Commonwealth countries, primary and secondary school education, development and distribution of educational content, software and other technology, and online education. New Oriental’s ADSs, each of which represents four common shares, currently trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol ”EDU.” “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on EDU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, CLSA downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.95.

Shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp traded up $0.44, reaching $91.10, during midday trading on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat.com . 1,696,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,611,947. The company has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of 52.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.30. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a 52-week low of $74.66 and a 52-week high of $108.40.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $701.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.44 million. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EDU. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the first quarter worth approximately $71,100,000. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the first quarter worth approximately $54,660,000. Emerging Sovereign Group LLC boosted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 420.4% in the first quarter. Emerging Sovereign Group LLC now owns 674,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,094,000 after acquiring an additional 544,660 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 8.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,510,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,647,000 after acquiring an additional 519,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 74.6% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,018,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,293,000 after acquiring an additional 435,153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Language Training and Test Preparation, Primary and Secondary School Education, Online Education, Content Development and Distribution, Pre-School Education, Overseas Study Consulting Services, and Study Tour segments.

