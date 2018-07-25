Nevro (NVRO) Stock Price Down 6.5%

Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO)’s share price dropped 6.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $35.41 and last traded at $59.23. Approximately 141,879 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 1,206,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.60.

NVRO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Nevro from $84.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Nevro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nevro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Nevro from $102.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Nevro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.70.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.12 and a beta of -0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 7.99 and a quick ratio of 6.17.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $87.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.32 million. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 16.32% and a negative net margin of 11.53%. Nevro’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.50) earnings per share. analysts predict that Nevro Corp will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Andrew H. Galligan sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.14, for a total value of $532,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nevro by 6.3% in the second quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 47,145 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,765,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nevro in the second quarter worth $695,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nevro by 2.8% in the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 372,318 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,730,000 after acquiring an additional 10,019 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its stake in shares of Nevro by 23.1% in the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 4,258 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Nevro by 65.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,702 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035 shares during the last quarter.

Nevro Company Profile

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

