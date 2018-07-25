Neurotrope Inc (NTRP) Given Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Neurotrope Inc (NASDAQ:NTRP) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $15.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.39) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Neurotrope an industry rank of 88 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

NTRP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Neurotrope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Neurotrope in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Neurotrope from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Neurotrope stock. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Neurotrope Inc (NASDAQ:NTRP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 109,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,000. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. owned 1.38% of Neurotrope at the end of the most recent quarter. 15.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Neurotrope traded up $0.20, reaching $10.01, during midday trading on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company had a trading volume of 260 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,364. Neurotrope has a 1-year low of $3.40 and a 1-year high of $11.93.

Neurotrope (NASDAQ:NTRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.06. research analysts expect that Neurotrope will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Neurotrope Company Profile

Neurotrope, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of a product platform for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD). Its lead product candidate is bryostatin, a natural product isolated from a marine invertebrate organism, a bryozoan called Bugula neritina. The company also develops bryostatin for other neurodegenerative or cognitive diseases and dysfunctions, such as Fragile X and Niemann-Pick Type C.

