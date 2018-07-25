Neuronetics Inc to Post Q2 2018 Earnings of ($0.72) Per Share, Piper Jaffray Companies Forecasts (STIM)

Neuronetics Inc (NASDAQ:STIM) – Research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies issued their Q2 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Neuronetics in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst M. O’brien expects that the company will earn ($0.72) per share for the quarter. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Neuronetics’ Q3 2018 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($1.84) EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($1.38) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.04) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.62) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on STIM. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Neuronetics in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Neuronetics in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Neuronetics in a research report on Monday. They issued a “$26.02” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Neuronetics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

STIM stock opened at $26.17 on Wednesday. Neuronetics has a fifty-two week low of $23.96 and a fifty-two week high of $29.84.

In other news, insider Daniel Guthrie purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $25,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Wilfred E. Jaeger purchased 6,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $113,339.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Neuronetics stock. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Neuronetics Inc (NASDAQ:STIM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 175,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,659,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 1.05% of Neuronetics as of its most recent SEC filing. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Neuronetics

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders. It offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment for adult patients with major depressive disorder. The company's NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System uses transcranial magnetic stimulation to create a pulsed MRI-strength magnetic field, which induces electrical currents designed to stimulate specific areas of the brain associated with mood.

