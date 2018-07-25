NetGear (NTGR) Stock Price Down 13.5%

Shares of NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) traded down 13.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $65.40 and last traded at $65.53. 1,365,610 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 241% from the average session volume of 399,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.80.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut NetGear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut NetGear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded NetGear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of NetGear in a report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, BWS Financial boosted their price target on NetGear from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NetGear presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.75.

The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.90.

NetGear (NASDAQ:NTGR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. NetGear had a positive return on equity of 9.97% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. The business had revenue of $366.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that NetGear, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Michael F. Falcon sold 1,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.55, for a total value of $56,841.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,403 shares in the company, valued at $2,367,633.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David John Henry sold 3,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $195,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,302 shares in the company, valued at $2,161,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,129 shares of company stock worth $3,694,084 over the last quarter. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NetGear during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,811,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetGear by 623.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 268,105 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,336,000 after buying an additional 231,070 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NetGear by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,330,376 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $247,696,000 after buying an additional 207,037 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of NetGear by 342.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 214,527 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,271,000 after buying an additional 166,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetGear by 213.3% during the 1st quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 214,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,257,000 after buying an additional 145,900 shares in the last quarter.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. The company operates in three segments: Arlo, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. It offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as remote video security systems, broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, and WiFi network adapters.

