NetGear (NTGR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

NetGear (NASDAQ:NTGR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $366.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.60 million. NetGear had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a positive return on equity of 9.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share.

NetGear opened at $65.75 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat.com. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34 and a beta of 1.90. NetGear has a twelve month low of $43.65 and a twelve month high of $78.30.

Get NetGear alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of NetGear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of NetGear in a report on Friday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetGear from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NetGear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, BWS Financial upped their price target on shares of NetGear from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. NetGear presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.75.

In related news, Chairman Patrick Cs Lo sold 13,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total value of $771,624.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 218,435 shares in the company, valued at $12,040,137.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Michael F. Falcon sold 1,042 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.55, for a total value of $56,841.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,367,633.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 60,129 shares of company stock valued at $3,694,084 over the last 90 days. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in NetGear by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,330,376 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $247,696,000 after purchasing an additional 207,037 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in NetGear by 0.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 760,450 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,499,000 after purchasing an additional 5,232 shares during the period. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in NetGear by 6.9% in the first quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. now owns 605,107 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,612,000 after purchasing an additional 39,168 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in NetGear by 0.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 511,190 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in NetGear by 3.2% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 297,922 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,042,000 after purchasing an additional 9,199 shares during the period.

About NetGear

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. The company operates in three segments: Arlo, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. It offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as remote video security systems, broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, and WiFi network adapters.

Recommended Story: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Receive News & Ratings for NetGear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetGear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.