NetApp Inc. (NTAP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.42 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) will report sales of $1.42 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for NetApp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.41 billion and the highest is $1.45 billion. NetApp posted sales of $1.33 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NetApp will report full-year sales of $6.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.13 billion to $6.24 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $6.52 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $6.17 billion to $6.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow NetApp.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 33.87%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NTAP. BidaskClub cut shares of NetApp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of NetApp in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of NetApp to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. NetApp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.11.

Shares of NetApp traded up $2.82, reaching $81.42, during midday trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat. 2,559,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,040,323. The stock has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.25. NetApp has a one year low of $37.55 and a one year high of $83.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 6th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. NetApp’s payout ratio is presently 53.51%.

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 36,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.97, for a total value of $3,003,872.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,793 shares in the company, valued at $8,262,002.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Henri P. Richard sold 2,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.77, for a total transaction of $173,386.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,484.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 243,453 shares of company stock worth $18,200,815. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NetApp in the second quarter valued at $952,000. BTIM Corp. acquired a new position in NetApp in the second quarter valued at $7,368,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in NetApp by 42.9% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,652 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new position in NetApp in the second quarter valued at $3,236,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NetApp in the second quarter valued at $35,434,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share date on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

