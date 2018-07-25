Net Element (NETE) Receiving Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Study Shows

Media stories about Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Net Element earned a news impact score of 0.23 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the company an impact score of 44.2683663652859 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

NASDAQ NETE traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $7.67. 86,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,172. The company has a market cap of $29.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Net Element has a 1-year low of $2.60 and a 1-year high of $33.51.

Get Net Element alerts:

Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $15.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.20 million. Net Element had a negative net margin of 14.46% and a negative return on equity of 125.43%. equities analysts expect that Net Element will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Net Element from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th.

Net Element Company Profile

Net Element, Inc operates as a financial technology and value-added solutions company. It operates in two segments, North American Transaction Solutions, and International Transaction Solutions. The company offers a range of payment acceptance and processing services that enable merchants of various sizes to accept and process approximately 100 payment options, including credit, debit, prepaid, and alternative payments; and value-added services and technologies, such as integrated payment technologies, point-of-sale solutions (POS), security solutions, fraud management, information solutions, and analytical tools.

Read More: Understanding Analyst Recommendations



Receive News & Ratings for Net Element Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Net Element and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.