Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) Trading Up 7.3%

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)’s share price was up 7.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $50.65 and last traded at $49.83. Approximately 2,403,451 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 3,601,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.46.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NKTR shares. Mizuho set a $89.00 price objective on Nektar Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $90.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.92.
The firm has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.58 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.16.
In related news, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 130,000 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.52, for a total value of $6,437,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,256,008.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 3,576 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.39, for a total transaction of $298,202.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 532,728 shares of company stock worth $38,541,490 over the last three months. 4.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NKTR. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,485,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $1,968,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $278,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $3,999,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $851,000. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile
Nektar Therapeutics, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company offers ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; NKTR-214, a cytokine immunostimulatory therapy that is in Phase I/II to treat cancer; NKTR-358, which is in Phase I to treat autoimmune diseases; and NKTR-262 for solid tumors, as well as NKTR-255 that is under research/preclinical stage for immuno-oncology.
