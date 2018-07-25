Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) Trading Up 7.3%

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)’s share price was up 7.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $50.65 and last traded at $49.83. Approximately 2,403,451 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 3,601,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.46.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NKTR shares. Mizuho set a $89.00 price objective on Nektar Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $90.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.92.

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.58 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.16.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $38.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.59 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 40.07% and a negative return on equity of 202.41%. The business’s revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Nektar Therapeutics will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 130,000 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.52, for a total value of $6,437,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,256,008.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 3,576 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.39, for a total transaction of $298,202.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 532,728 shares of company stock worth $38,541,490 over the last three months. 4.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NKTR. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,485,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $1,968,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $278,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $3,999,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $851,000. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company offers ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; NKTR-214, a cytokine immunostimulatory therapy that is in Phase I/II to treat cancer; NKTR-358, which is in Phase I to treat autoimmune diseases; and NKTR-262 for solid tumors, as well as NKTR-255 that is under research/preclinical stage for immuno-oncology.

