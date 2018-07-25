Nectar Trading 7.5% Lower This Week (NEC)

Nectar (CURRENCY:NEC) traded 7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 25th. One Nectar token can now be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00003945 BTC on exchanges. Nectar has a total market cap of $26.61 million and $1,883.00 worth of Nectar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Nectar has traded 7.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00041331 BTC.

GoNetwork (GOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00006788 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.33 or 0.00321493 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000914 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003826 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001365 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00066251 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Nectar Token Profile

NEC is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 27th, 2013. Nectar’s total supply is 1,007,949,847 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,353,022 tokens. Nectar’s official website is www.ethfinex.com . The Reddit community for Nectar is /r/ethfinex . The official message board for Nectar is blog.ethfinex.com/introducing-the-nectar-token-58ba40e5419a . Nectar’s official Twitter account is @ethfinex

Nectar Token Trading

Nectar can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nectar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nectar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nectar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

