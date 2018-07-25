NCR (NCR) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NCR (NYSE:NCR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “NCR’s focus on growth of cloud segment and modernization of its Services business are proving to be worthy. It is also focused on its strategy related to hardware manufacturing, aimed at reducing costs and headwinds from hardware cycles. Moreover, continuous product launches, growing popularity of its self-service offerings and synergies from acquisitions are catalysts. Estimates have been stable lately ahead of the company’s Q2 earnings release. NCR has positive record of earnings surprises in recent quarters. Nonetheless, we remain slightly cautious about the weakness in the ATM business as large customers across North America, India, the Middle East and Africa delayed their spending. Additionally, NCR's highly leveraged balance sheet is a headwind. Also, competition from Diebold and HP, remains a concern.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered NCR from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on NCR from $51.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. DA Davidson set a $33.00 price target on NCR and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised NCR from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Shares of NCR stock opened at $30.44 on Tuesday. NCR has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $40.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.05, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The information technology services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. NCR had a return on equity of 70.12% and a net margin of 2.97%. NCR’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. equities analysts expect that NCR will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NCR news, CEO Michael D. Hayford bought 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.28 per share, with a total value of $512,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 178,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,212,249.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NCR during the 1st quarter worth about $165,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NCR during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of NCR during the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in shares of NCR during the 4th quarter worth about $401,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NCR during the 1st quarter worth about $404,000. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NCR Corporation provides omni-channel technology solutions for businesses to connect, interact, and transact with their customers worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms and applications and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.

