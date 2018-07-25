Navient (NAVI) Stock Price Down 6.6%

Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) shares were down 6.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.97 and last traded at $13.17. Approximately 4,304,903 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 3,310,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.10.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NAVI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Navient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Navient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Navient from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $14.50 to $15.75 in a report on Friday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Navient has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.09.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.03, a quick ratio of 21.07 and a current ratio of 21.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.20.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Navient had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The firm had revenue of $330.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Navient Corp will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Navient by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,816,609 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $50,837,000 after purchasing an additional 183,010 shares during the last quarter. Bank of The West raised its holdings in Navient by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 158,566 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 4,972 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Navient by 151.3% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 170,781 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 102,824 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in Navient by 151.3% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 62,010 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 37,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Navient by 344.1% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 71,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 55,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

About Navient

Navient Corporation provides asset management and business processing services to education, health care, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) Loans, Private Education Loans, and Business Services.

