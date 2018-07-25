Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. Common Stock (NGS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $17.54 Million

Analysts expect Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. Common Stock (NYSE:NGS) to post $17.54 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. Common Stock’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $18.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $16.51 million. Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. Common Stock reported sales of $16.22 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. Common Stock will report full-year sales of $70.91 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $64.94 million to $76.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $81.78 million per share, with estimates ranging from $69.74 million to $94.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. Common Stock.

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. Common Stock (NYSE:NGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $14.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.32 million. Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. Common Stock had a net margin of 31.19% and a return on equity of 0.60%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. Common Stock from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. Common Stock from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.50.

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. Common Stock traded down $0.10, reaching $22.30, during midday trading on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. 31,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,375. The stock has a market cap of $293.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 200.45 and a beta of 1.23. Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. Common Stock has a fifty-two week low of $21.70 and a fifty-two week high of $29.55.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NGS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. Common Stock by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 891,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. Common Stock by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 390,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,223,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. Common Stock by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 977,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,598,000 after buying an additional 31,012 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. Common Stock by 90.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 22,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. Common Stock in the fourth quarter worth $308,000. 90.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. Common Stock Company Profile

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides gas compression equipment and services to the natural gas and oil industry in the United States. The company engages in the rental of small to medium horsepower compression equipment to non-conventional natural gas and oil production businesses. As of December 31, 2017, it had 2,546 natural gas compressors in its rental fleet totaling 369,961 horsepower.

