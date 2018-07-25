National Presto Industries Inc. (NPK) Shares Sold by Sit Investment Associates Inc.

Sit Investment Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of National Presto Industries Inc. (NYSE:NPK) by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,625 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,775 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of National Presto Industries worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,200,000 after buying an additional 2,991 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,765 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,634,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 656,934 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $65,332,000 after buying an additional 8,948 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,291 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,205,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 117,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,725,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of National Presto Industries opened at $117.00 on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm has a market cap of $822.73 million, a PE ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 0.41. National Presto Industries Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.80 and a 52-week high of $136.65.

National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 11th. The conglomerate reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $76.83 million during the quarter. National Presto Industries had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 12.73%.

National Presto Industries Company Profile

National Presto Industries Inc provides housewares and small appliances, and defense products primarily in North America. The company operates in two segments, Housewares/Small Appliance and Defense. The Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control single thermostatic control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers under the Presto Control Master brand; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric tea kettles; electric knife sharpeners; various kitchen gadgets; and timers.

