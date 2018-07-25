National Bank Financial Weighs in on CGI’s Q3 2018 Earnings (GIB)

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) – National Bank Financial dropped their Q3 2018 EPS estimates for CGI in a report released on Sunday, July 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.87.

GIB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank cut CGI from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on CGI from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.25.

GIB opened at $64.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.71. CGI has a 1 year low of $49.02 and a 1 year high of $66.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. CGI had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 17.67%. CGI’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of CGI in the second quarter worth about $403,130,000. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CGI by 7.8% in the first quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 815,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,999,000 after buying an additional 58,760 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of CGI by 27.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 793,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,673,000 after buying an additional 170,211 shares during the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CGI in the second quarter worth about $47,785,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CGI in the second quarter worth about $46,610,000. 59.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CGI Group Inc provides information technology and business process services in Canada and internationally. It offers application development and maintenance, portfolio management, quality assurance and testing, modernization, and migration services; agile, business transformation, change management, CIO advisory, cybersecurity, data analytics, digital enterprise, project management, and industry-specific business consulting services; business-to-business and customer operations support, purchase management, revenue management, and supplier payment services; and data center facilities and management, technical service desk, printing and document management, remote infrastructure, transformation, storage as a service, data vaulting, disaster recovery and archiving as a service, bottomless edge-to-core storage, and file sync and share as a service, as well as infrastructure solutions and consulting services.

