NaPoleonX (NPX) Price Tops $0.23

NaPoleonX (CURRENCY:NPX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 25th. During the last week, NaPoleonX has traded down 11.9% against the dollar. One NaPoleonX token can currently be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00002848 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NaPoleonX has a total market cap of $5.93 million and $674,423.00 worth of NaPoleonX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00005544 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003679 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00011970 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012144 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000448 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.06 or 0.00414525 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00160154 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00024084 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00014120 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000917 BTC.

About NaPoleonX

NaPoleonX’s genesis date was September 29th, 2017. NaPoleonX’s total supply is 29,800,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,330,000 tokens. The official message board for NaPoleonX is medium.com/@napoleonx.ai . The Reddit community for NaPoleonX is /r/NapoleonX . The official website for NaPoleonX is napoleonx.ai . NaPoleonX’s official Twitter account is @NapoleonXai

