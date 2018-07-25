Naples Global Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Global X SuperDividend ETF (SDIV)

Naples Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $250,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $251,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 22.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 21,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X SuperDividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $530,000.

Get Global X SuperDividend ETF alerts:

Global X SuperDividend ETF opened at $20.95 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat. Global X SuperDividend ETF has a 12-month low of $20.09 and a 12-month high of $22.60.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 6th were paid a $0.1352 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 5th. This is a boost from Global X SuperDividend ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.74%.

Read More: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Global X SuperDividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X SuperDividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.