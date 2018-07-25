Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Lowers Holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (MAN)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan trimmed its stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,130 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 760,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,432,000 after purchasing an additional 35,448 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 736,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,718,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 169.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 450,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,859,000 after purchasing an additional 283,264 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 420,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,347,000 after purchasing an additional 188,723 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 340,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,244,000 after purchasing an additional 45,449 shares during the period. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MAN opened at $90.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.34. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.85 and a 52 week high of $136.93.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.35. The firm had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 19.37%. ManpowerGroup’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. research analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MAN. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ManpowerGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $115.00 to $90.00 and set a “$86.63” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research report on Sunday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.80.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company's recruitment service portfolio includes permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions.

