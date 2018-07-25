Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Buys 1,234 Shares of Worldpay Inc (WP)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID raised its stake in shares of Worldpay Inc (NYSE:WP) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 402,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Worldpay makes up 3.3% of Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID owned approximately 0.23% of Worldpay worth $32,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WP. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Worldpay in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Worldpay by 6.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Robecosam AG acquired a new position in shares of Worldpay in the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in shares of Worldpay by 1.5% in the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 100,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners acquired a new position in shares of Worldpay in the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Worldpay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Worldpay in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Worldpay in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Worldpay from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Worldpay from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.90.

Shares of NYSE:WP traded up $0.94 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.84. 172,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,591,002. The company has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Worldpay Inc has a 12-month low of $63.20 and a 12-month high of $87.71.

Worldpay (NYSE:WP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $850.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $838.22 million. Worldpay had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The company’s revenue was up 81.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Worldpay Inc will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Stephanie Ferris sold 7,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.92, for a total transaction of $630,366.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Charles Drucker sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.20, for a total transaction of $6,987,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Worldpay, Inc, through its subsidiary, Vantiv Holding, LLC, provides electronic payment processing services to merchants and financial institutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Merchant Services and Financial Institution Services. The Merchant Services segment offers merchant acquiring and payment processing services, such as authorization and settlement, customer service, chargeback and retrieval processing, and interchange management to national merchants, and regional and small-to-mid sized businesses.

