Morgan Stanley Reiterates “€52.00” Price Target for Takeaway.com (TKWY)

Takeaway.com (AMS:TKWY) has been assigned a €52.00 ($61.18) target price by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

TKWY has been the subject of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on Takeaway.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank set a €49.00 ($57.65) price target on Takeaway.com and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. UBS Group set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on Takeaway.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.90 ($59.88) price target on Takeaway.com and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on Takeaway.com and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Takeaway.com presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €54.00 ($63.53).

Further Reading: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Takeaway.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takeaway.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.