Morgan Stanley Increases Tableau Software Inc Class A (DATA) Price Target to $119.00

Tableau Software Inc Class A (NYSE:DATA) had its target price raised by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $119.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the software company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.86% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Tableau Software Inc Class A from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Tableau Software Inc Class A from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Tableau Software Inc Class A to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Tableau Software Inc Class A in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Tableau Software Inc Class A from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Tableau Software Inc Class A currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.04.

NYSE:DATA opened at $108.32 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.74 and a beta of 0.87. Tableau Software Inc Class A has a 12 month low of $63.46 and a 12 month high of $112.42.

Tableau Software Inc Class A (NYSE:DATA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The software company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $224.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.92 million. Tableau Software Inc Class A had a negative return on equity of 23.86% and a negative net margin of 19.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Tableau Software Inc Class A will post -2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tableau Software Inc Class A news, Chairman Christian Chabot sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total value of $36,436,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 303,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,649,094.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Chris Stolte sold 285,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $25,977,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 193,536 shares in the company, valued at $17,640,806.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 988,061 shares of company stock worth $91,526,607 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Tableau Software Inc Class A during the first quarter valued at about $204,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Tableau Software Inc Class A during the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tableau Software Inc Class A during the first quarter valued at about $209,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Tableau Software Inc Class A during the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Tableau Software Inc Class A during the first quarter valued at about $213,000. 79.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tableau Software, Inc provides business analytics software products. It offers Tableau Desktop, an analytics product that empowers people to access and analyze data; and Tableau Server, a business intelligence platform with data management and scalability to foster sharing of analytics, as well as to enhance the dissemination of information in an organization and promote decision-making.

