Morgan Stanley Boosts Iqvia (IQV) Price Target to $130.00

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $121.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Wednesday. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.82% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Iqvia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $129.00 target price on shares of Iqvia in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Iqvia from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Iqvia in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Iqvia from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Iqvia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.80.

Iqvia opened at $118.38 on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Iqvia has a 1-year low of $87.45 and a 1-year high of $120.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.62.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.06. Iqvia had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Iqvia’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Iqvia will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Cpp Investment Board Private H sold 9,291,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $956,976,708.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ari Bousbib sold 92,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total transaction of $9,510,912.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,824,432 shares of company stock valued at $1,114,934,928. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Iqvia by 177.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of Iqvia in the second quarter valued at about $117,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Iqvia in the first quarter valued at about $124,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iqvia in the second quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, TLP Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Iqvia by 1,476.7% in the first quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 2,034 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the period. 91.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides integrated information and technology-enabled healthcare services in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Commercial Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Integrated Engagement Services. The Commercial Solutions segment offers a range of cloud-based applications and related implementation, real-world insights, and reference information services; and strategic and implementation consulting services, such as advanced analytics and commercial processes outsourcing services.

