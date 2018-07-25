More Coin One Day Trading Volume Hits $6,075.00 (MORE)

More Coin (CURRENCY:MORE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 24th. More Coin has a market cap of $626,990.00 and $6,075.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One More Coin token can currently be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00003792 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, More Coin has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get More Coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00005556 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003596 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00011872 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00011923 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000450 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.13 or 0.00412616 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00151470 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00024775 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00013612 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000943 BTC.

More Coin Token Profile

More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 tokens. More Coin’s official website is www.mre.live . More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin

Buying and Selling More Coin

More Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as More Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire More Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy More Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for More Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for More Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.